As his first musical release of the year Shordie Shordie kicked it off last week with a smooth new three song-collection titled Me & Mine Pt. II. The new offering is the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and features a brand new trio of songs including “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” The Baltimore artist also paired the new release with the official visual for “Leave” which just hit the 1 million view mark.

He continued that momentum over the weekend with his freshly released video for “Night Time.” The new offering sees Shordie surrounded by a bunch of beautiful ladies while they get ready for the night as Shordie delivers his suave lyrics:

This shit got me feeling smooth put me in the conversation, keep in the loop but mind you, I took the time to, then tryna find you/ Climb you, then tryna mount you, and then I found you, much to me, get you, it was luckily/ They ain’t never had it, now you stuck with me, pour another cup, I gotta keep it on the move/ Give it away, don’t say it’s mine, waiting, now okay right time/ She gonna let me over when it’s night time

Me & Mine Pt. II follows Shordie‘s recent tracks like “Counter” and “Specific” featuring BLXST. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory Lane. Memory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.” Prior to that, he blessed his exponentially growing fanbase with the top tier projects Music and Captain Hook, the latter of which was led by the Platinum-certified single “Betchua (Bitchuary).”

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new “Night Time” music video down below.