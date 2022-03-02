As his first musical release of the year Shordie Shordie is kicking it off this week with a smooth new three song-collection titled Me & Mine Pt. II. The new offering is the official sequel to his original fan-favorite Me & Mine set released back in ’19 and features a brand new trio of songs including “Mine,” “Leave,” and “Night Time.” The Baltimore artist also paired the new release with the official visual for “Leave” which sees Shordie spitting some bars about knowing a girl would rather be with him:

Walk in you seem to do it the best, that n***a don’t help you do to much, you seem to do the rest/ That n***a don’t know you meet with me then leave with him always around/ You leased to him, try to sell my dreams to him, I’m better than Rx/ She say it with all her chest

Me & Mine Pt. II follows Shordie‘s recent tracks like “Counter” and “Specific” featuring BLXST. In 2020, Shordie released his acclaimed collaboration project with Murda Beatz titled Memory Lane. Memory Lane is a 12-track effort that saw a single assist from Trippie Redd on the standout single “LOVE.” Prior to that, he blessed his exponentially growing fanbase with the top tier projects Music and Captain Hook, the latter of which was led by the Platinum-certified single “Betchua (Bitchuary).”

Before going solo, Shordie Shordie broke through the proverbial mold as a member of Peso Da Mafia, the group behind the street classic LP Never A Drought and well-received singles like “TSAY,” “Money Man,” “Look At Me,” and “Too High.” Soon after, he would partner up with Warner Records.

Be sure to press play on Shordie Shordie’s brand new project Me & Mine Pt. II along with his “Leave” music video down below.