YFN Lucci wants to be released on bond after he was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner at a time when “no other inmates” were allowed to be in the jail cell.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper claimed he was “stabbed from behind” with a shank while in protective custody and told that he has a “bounty” on him. He is now seeking 24-hour home confinement complete with an ankle monitor as he “fears that his life is in jeopardy if he remains in the custody of the Fulton County Jail [in Georgia].”

Lucci did a short prison stint in 2020 on felony murder and assault charges connected to the shooting death of his associate James Adams. After nearly three months, the Wish Me Well emcee posted a $500,000 bond and was released from jail. Upon violating his bond conditions with visits to the recording studio and a strip club, prosecutors pleaded for his return to jail.

Lucci was later forced to turn himself into authorities when a warrant was issued for his arrest. His name had also come up in a 105-count gang-related racketeering indictment that included charges of felony murder count, aggravated assault, a violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization) act and several violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The Atlanta rapper tried to request bond again, but the judge declined. He continues to maintain his innocence.

“THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR PRAYERS AND CONTINUED SUPPORT,” he wrote on Instagram back in June. “I AM STILL INCARCERATED RIGHT NOW BUT AM MAINTAINING MY INNOCENCE. TO ALL MY FANS WHO HAVE CONTINUED TO SHOW LOVE & SUPPORT, I’LL HAVE SOME NEW MUSIC AND CONTENT ON THE WAY!”

“I appreciate all the support!” he added in the caption. “#FreeMe.”