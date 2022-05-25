On June 15, J Stone will unveil his The Definition Of Sacrifice album, which completes his “Definition” trilogy. The project will feature appearances and production from Young Dolph, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Mozzy, OT Genasis, Styles P, K Camp, and Lumidee. Paired with the album announcement a few weeks ago, J Stone also released a new single titled “Weekend” featuring the late and great Young Dolph,

Just yesterday (May 24), J Stone returned with “Flowers Now,” a brand new Mozzy-assisted preview from the project. On the song, J Stone and Mozzy speak on the importance of showing and receiving love while people are still here to feel it:

Don’t wait until I die to say you had love for me, don’t wait for me to get popped to give props, now how that sound? Don’t wait for me to die to show love, give me my flowers now

2020 saw the release of two J Stone projects, The Definition of Pain and Ground Zero. The former project is equipped with 18 tracks in total and boasts features from respected names like the late great Nipsey Hussle, T.I., Dom Kennedy, T-Pain, Mike D’Angelo, Dave East, and more. Ground Zero was a collaboration project with Pacman da Gunman. Prior to those two projects was 2019’s The Definition of Loyalty.

Fresh off his announcement of his signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and his last album Untreated Trauma, Mozzy continued his momentum recently by dropping off his brand new visual, “Tell The Truth.” Equipped with a feature from Shordie Shordie, the new Suzy-directed video takes place in his hometown and speaks to the authenticity, or lack thereof, from people you may encounter throughout life.

You can press play on “Flowers Now” by J Stone featuring Mozzy down below and keep a look out for The Definition of Sacrifice.