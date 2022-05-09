Back in September, D.C.’s own Shy Glizzy and his Glizzy Gang collective liberated their project Don’t Feed The Sharks, an 18-track body of work that gave Shy’s commercial fanbase a more formal introduction to the rest of the group. He now returns this week to release his new single “Borderline” which signals the start of the roll out to Shy Glizzy’s next full-length release since 2020’s Young Jefe 3. Equipped with an assist from EST Gee, the freshly released “Borderline” single speaks to their journeys:

I hang with the killers and be where the crooks be known to terrorize shit, so certain places won’t book me/ I’ll put it in their face every time they try to no-look me I’m not proud of this new era, all these n***as is pussies and they ain’t talking ’bout shit, no, they just kicking they rhymes/ I don’t lie about shit, no, I just come every time

I don’t think these n***as’ bank accounts say more than mine real n***a, I’m gon’ meet you at the borderline/ They know I’m that n***a, they scared to admit it 202 my area code, your bitch got the digits/ Tryna see if this real or not, come see how I’m living we can pull up on a menace anytime in them trenches



In terms of what EST Gee has been up to on the music front, back in April, EST Gee and 42 Dugg teamed up for the joint release Last Ones Left, which saw 17 tracks and (in addition to a BIG30 appearance) contributions from members of each artist’s respective crews — 42 Cheez, EST Zo, YNT Tae Money, EST DeMike, and more.

Be sure to press play on Shy Glizzy’s brand new music video for “Borderline” down below.