Just last week, CMG The Label released its highly-anticipated compilation album, Gangsta Art. The 27-track body of work boasts a mix of collaborations and solo tracks from CMG CEO Yo Gotti and the label’s all-star roster of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent. Gangsta Art also includes additional appearances from Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30, and more.

To keep the momentum going, CMG returns this week to share the latest offering from the album. In a newly released clip, Tripstar, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee come together for “Top Dolla,” where they play off of each other’s flows effortlessly over some Enrgy Beats production:

Penthouse suite, top floor, prices got cheap, we just let ’em go (Woah)/ Watch my n***a spend a hundred K on a plain watch, told him, ‘Give me ten more days, I’ma get me one’/ Two-hundred occasion (What you do?), I gave ’em (I gave), thumbin’ through the payment in the rental car from Avis (Backend)

Withdraw on that Wocky, I shrivel up like a raisin (Real), my n***a Trip black as hell, but he sell caucasian (Jungle fever)/ White dope, I sell it to my white folks, I ain’t racist ’bout that paper

Back in June, Gotti blessed the masses with the first taste of what to expect on Gangsta Art with the well-received “Big League,” which was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. He then unloaded another posse cut titled “Steppas,” a special tribute to the CMG team that saw verses from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta.

Be sure to press play on the official “Top Dolla” music video by Tripstar, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee down below.

EST Gee
Moneybagg Yo
Music Videos
Tripstar

