By Regina Cho
  /  07.26.2022

Last month, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, they have dropped off visuals for cuts like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.”

Today (July 26), the NY-bred rapper returns with a new music video from the album titled “Keep It Real,” which includes an assist from EST Gee. Directed by Rook the Director, the freshly released video follows both rappers through the streets of Montana’s home city, the Bronx. As the clip showcases his impact on the community, Montana delivers his signature flow:

Shorty keep it real, it’s better than bein’ perfect (Perfect), I pull up in a foreign and my shooters in Suburbans (‘Burbans)/ Icy with a stick on me, like I’m playin’ hockey (Hockey), they done dragged me through the mud but them boys couldn’t stop me/ Slidin’ through your hood with my Haan (Haan), you know the vibe (Vibe), you know the vibe (Vibe)

I be slidin’ through your hood with my Haan (Haan), you know the vibe (Vibe), you know the vibe (Vibe)/ I’m a shooter in my city like KD (KD), walkin’ through the field like I’m AB (AB)/ 

Montega follows last November’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign. In addition to Montega, French is also said to be working on the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series. He also just shared his new “Slidin” single last week, which is a collaboration with his brother Ayoub.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s brand new “Keep It Real” music video featuring EST Gee down below.

