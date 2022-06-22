This Friday (June 24), French Montana will release his latest body of work Montega, a project that will see production handled by past collaborator Harry Fraud. Following the singles “Drive By” and “Blue Chills” comes one more from the project titled “Bricks & Bags,” which features Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher. As expected, the New York emcees deliver some of their hardest bars to date, seemingly with little effort:

“Coke Boys charged double in the drought, hack busted in her stomach, started foamin’ out the mouth, on strays, broad day, think they like sweet, and my youngin got the K like Skeet, before you try and surf, let the wave break, let the cake bake, talkin’ summers, I done had a whole decade straight, her eyes dilated, we gon’ miss dinner, she on E! like her manager was Kris Jenner, need a brick in a brown bag? Sign to me, never let nobody live in your mind for free…”

Montega will follow last November’s They Got Amnesia, a 21-song offering with a wealth of contributions from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and more. In addition to Bad Boy head honcho Diddy, top tier beatsmiths like Hitmaka, Cardiak, FnZ, Boi-1da, Bordeaux, and Tay Keith created the album’s versatile soundscapes.

Press play on French Montana, Benny The Butcher, and Jadakiss’ video for “Bricks & Bags,” which blends in shots of studio and party footage of the artists. A full tracklisting of Montega can also be found below.

Montega tracklist: