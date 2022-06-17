Next Friday, French Montana will unveil his new album Montega, a 12-song offering that will see production handled by Harry Fraud. Following the Babyface Ray-assisted “Drive By” comes a new single from said project for “Blue Chills,” a track that’s centered around French addressing his critics while reflecting on his career thus far:

“Wave boys back at it, gotta flood the streets, had to pass, Drake and Puff back after that little beef, haan, give a fuck about them diamond plaques, yeah, the streets want you back, yeah, say less, I been depressed they took Chinx, and my dawg Max, all-black, gave you known for thirty, I just want the rep, baby mama trippin’, she just want the check…”

“Blue Chills” boasts a matching video courtesy of Rook, which begins with French riding around the streets of New York City in his drop-top Maybach. He can also be spotted roaming the streets, kicking it with locals, and delivering his rhymes from a rooftop.

Back in November, French Montana released his fourth studio LP They Got Amnesia, a 21-track effort with contributions from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Doja Cat, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The project’s main theme was in regards to French’s health, as the South Bronx talent used the music to open up about his highly publicized hospital stint in 2019. As previously reported by REVOLT, French told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden that he’s now sober following the health scare:

“I just, I want to stay laser-sharp to focus on getting some things out the way … What I realize about people that be affected by those kind of things, sometime the train pass you and you don’t even realize it. You chasing the high instead of chasing that train that you should be on. You know what I mean?”

Press play on “Blue Chills” below.