By Jon Powell
  /  06.10.2022

Big news for French Montana fans. Earlier this week, the Bronx emcee took to social media to announce that he and Harry Fraud have once again united for a new album titled Montega, and said album will be arriving June 24. To get fans ready, today (June 10) sees French unveiling a new single titled “Drive By,” which features an assist from Detroit’s own Babyface Ray. Simply put, both artists have little problem letting listeners know how much they’re currently winning in life:

Gave ’em the wave around the globe, around the whole atlas, everything we do is megas, nothing average, lil’ mama fleek, she got the whole package, goin’ hard but her ass so soft, I’ma shoot it up like a drive-by, Montana been goin’ off, keep your eye on your bitch when we slide by...”

“Drive By” comes a mere month after “Alcatraz,” another hard-hitting offering that expected to appear on the fifth installment of French Montana‘s Mac & Cheese series. Prior to that, he liberated his fourth studio LP They Got Amnesia, a 21-song offering with a wealth of assists from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, and more.

Outside of his own work, French Montana has continued to hold his position as one of hip hop’s biggest commodities as a featured artist. In addition to his contribution to the film National Champions (“If I Go Down”), French could more recently be heard on songs like AB’s “Pit Not the Palace (Remix),” DreamDoll’s “Ice Cream Dream,” El Alfa’s “Máquina de Dinero,” and Skillibeng’s “Whap Whap (Remix).” Given his track history, it’s a safe bet to see many of these collaborators return the favor for French‘s forthcoming drop.

In the meantime, you can enjoy French Montana, Harry Fraud, and Babyface Ray‘s “Drive By” below.

