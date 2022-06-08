Last week, Skillibeng decided to up the ante with a remix of his latest hit single “Whap Whap,” which connects the rising Jamaican star with New York giants Fivio Foreign and French Montana. Produced by Wizical and DeeJay Pun, the track is centered around all parties keeping things very street on wax:

“When I got shot, pussy boy got shot, six feet go to your grave, do a TikTok, six shots, kill tracks, this here, ziplock, Montana, rude boy, shit slap, Chris Rock, whap, whap, whap, came in with the Glock, keep one eye on me, Fetty Wap, she don’t cook or clean, but got the WAP, WAP, WAP, she want her ass done, took her to the chop shop, ten bands, gon’ get an opp shot, another ninety, go and get a cop shot, ain’t nothin’ changed, Montana from the block…”

Now, fans can enjoy a matching visual for “Whap Whap (Remix),” which comes courtesy of Shomi Patwary and brings the viewers to NYC, where Skillibeng and his crew takeover the streets on dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Fivio appears for his verse when day turns to night, while French joins the party in a corner bodega.

Originally, “Whap Whap” made landfall last March with an assist from F.S., with the video going viral with 13 million views and counting. The hard-hitting cut eventually landed on Skillibeng’s Mr. Universe EP last month, along with four other tracks — including the Popcaan and Rich The Kid-assisted “Rocket Launcher.” Prior to that, he made major waves with his 2020 smash hit “Crocodile Teeth,” a song that spawned a wealth of remixes and freestyles from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, Sheensea, and Bobby Shmurda, among others.

Press play on Skillibeng, Fivio Foreign, and French Montana’s energetic video for “Whap Whap (Remix)” below.