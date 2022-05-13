Today (May 13), Skillibeng unveils his new EP Mr. Universe, which contains five dope cuts for fans to enjoy. One of those tracks is the opener “Rocket Launcher,” a collaboration alongside Popcaan and Rich The Kid that was first heard on last October’s Crocodile Teeth LP. Produced by Smash David, Nick Fouryn, and Smokescreen, “Rocket Launcher” essentially saw the artists living the wild life:

“Just buy a K and it have it pon sumadi body drop, wi nuh fraid a nuh Babylon, try do nuh dare like caviar, from mi seh yo a mi rifle nuh haffi ask, mi G, dem rich and mi link dem stink like seh a did sumadi fart, yo like some a mi dawg dem a Taliban, a pure rifle, wi nuh live under yuh caliber, couple bitch like Barbie doll, waan mi cock, waan deal wid it like animal, yeah, yo, Rich the Kid, where the party at?”

Another standout on Mr. Universe is Skillibeng‘s more recent hit “Whap Whap,” an F.S.-assisted offering that’s already sparked remixes and freestyles from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ron Suno, Dave From The Grave, Soldier Kidd, and Black Fortune over Wizical and DJ Pun’s creeping production. Like the aforementioned, the original version sees Skillibeng and his Jamaican peer steering into more street-oriented territory:

“Headshell, fully grung a spengshell, egg shell, bwoy skull a get shell, bwoy dem a bawl wen mi gun a belt dem, pam, pam, pam brrp, pam, pam, cold, wicked dem a visit pon di asphalt, roll wid e eva ready fi gi man corn, the SK nuh deh dat far, yih seh, yow, eastsyde, dozen hot box, blow, suh mi gun sound wen it clap, whap, whap, whap…”

Check out both Skillibeng‘s Mr. Universe and the music video for “Whap Whap” below.