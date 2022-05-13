By Jon Powell
  /  05.13.2022

Today (May 13), Skillibeng unveils his new EP Mr. Universe, which contains five dope cuts for fans to enjoy. One of those tracks is the opener “Rocket Launcher,” a collaboration alongside Popcaan and Rich The Kid that was first heard on last October’s Crocodile Teeth LP. Produced by Smash David, Nick Fouryn, and Smokescreen, “Rocket Launcher” essentially saw the artists living the wild life:

“Just buy a K and it have it pon sumadi body drop, wi nuh fraid a nuh Babylon, try do nuh dare like caviar, from mi seh yo a mi rifle nuh haffi ask, mi G, dem rich and mi link dem stink like seh a did sumadi fart, yo like some a mi dawg dem a Taliban, a pure rifle, wi nuh live under yuh caliber, couple bitch like Barbie doll, waan mi cock, waan deal wid it like animal, yeah, yo, Rich the Kid, where the party at?”

Another standout on Mr. Universe is Skillibeng‘s more recent hit “Whap Whap,” an F.S.-assisted offering that’s already sparked remixes and freestyles from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ron Suno, Dave From The Grave, Soldier Kidd, and Black Fortune over Wizical and DJ Pun’s creeping production. Like the aforementioned, the original version sees Skillibeng and his Jamaican peer steering into more street-oriented territory:

“Headshell, fully grung a spengshell, egg shell, bwoy skull a get shell, bwoy dem a bawl wen mi gun a belt dem, pam, pam, pam brrp, pam, pam, cold, wicked dem a visit pon di asphalt, roll wid e eva ready fi gi man corn, the SK nuh deh dat far, yih seh, yow, eastsyde, dozen hot box, blow, suh mi gun sound wen it clap, whap, whap, whap…”

Check out both Skillibeng‘s Mr. Universe and the music video for “Whap Whap” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Skillibeng drops off "Powerful" new video

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2021

Skillibeng drops off ‘Crocodile Teeth LP’

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
EPs
Skillibeng

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Skillibeng drops off "Powerful" new video

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2021

Skillibeng drops off ‘Crocodile Teeth LP’

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2021
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part two)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.10.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman" festival recap (Part one)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More