This September, Mura Masa will unveil his third studio LP demon time, which will consist of 12 cuts and assists from slowthai, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty, Unknown T, BAYLI, Isabella Lovestory, and more. Back in February, the Guernsey talent kickstarted the new album campaign with “bbycakes,” a collaboration alongside Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl. This week, he added to that with his new single “blessing me,” an island-inspired vibe that features Pa Salieu and Skillibeng — both of whom deliver the kind of rhymes that are perfect for both the bedroom and the dance floor:

“Bless mi, baptize mi cocky, mi love yuh right and nuh like jalopy, wet up yuh pussy like pipe weh yuh drip, slap up yuh batty when yuh ridin’ my D, bless, bless, bless, bless, bless mi, Coca-Cola, she a fan of Pepsi, when mi rev, yuh summon out X6, Koenigsegg, suh mi mek yuh come quick, love see you, and mi cock a French kiss, weh yuh seh, yuh man apprentice, nah, mek yuh come, him selfish, mek mi tek yuh to di trenches, fuck yuh, like mi headsick…”

Press play on Mura Masa, Pa Salieu, and Skillibeng‘s “blessing me” below. You can also check out the full tracklisting for demon time, which officially makes landfall Sept. 16.

demon time tracklist:

1. “​demon time” with BAYLI

2. “​bbycakes” with Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl

3. “​slomo” with Tohji and Midas the Jagaban

4. “2gether”

5. “​up all week” with ​slowthai

6. “​prada (i like it)” with Leyla

7. “​hollaback bitch” with Channel Tres and Shygirl

8. “​no ish” with Lil Yachty and Unknown T

9. “​blessing me” with Pa Salieu and Skillibeng

10. “​tonto” with Isabella Lovestory

11. “e-motions” with Erika de Casier

12. “​blush” with Leyla