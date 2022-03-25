Last Summer, Unknown T delivered his latest body of work Adolescence, a 15-track offering that saw collaborations alongside Potter Payper, M1llionz, Nafe Smallz, M Huncho, and Digga D. The project was well-received by the masses, landing the London emcee his first top ten on the UK Albums chart following its initial week of release.

Since then, Unknown T has provided his special brand of bars for the likes of Abra Cadabra, V9, Young T & Bugsey, Steel Banglez, Lancey Foux, KO, and FKA twigs — he also teamed up with Skillibeng for “Wollan” back in September, leaving many to wonder if an official follow-up was on the way. Yesterday (Mar. 24), Unknown T decided to stoke the proverbial flames with “Often,” which sees the drill talent delivering some of his hardest, most clever bars to date. Take his approach to using DC Comics’ characters to get his point across as an example:

“My broskis are blacked on black got my city like Gotham, skip the batman, step with my jewels, I rock them, Blood, he’s a joker, my nigga got them, tell them young gunners ‘Come ’round and flex with the goons,’ I’ll bust them, I’ll bust them, top hit on my plate, fuck fame, on my bruce, I’ll chop them, that ain’t a problem, had enough of Amiri jeans, I still drop them…”

Back in January, Unknown T took to Instagram and provided fans with snippets of three songs to pick from, one of which turned out to be “Often.” Given the overwhelming response in the comments, it’s clear why he decided to kickstart his new campaign with the a Chris Rich-produced banger.

Check out “Often” for yourself below. The track also sees a dope matching visual courtesy of Teeeezy C, which shows Unknown T performing in front of packed crowds and mobbing with his crew at his Homerton stomping grounds — if you’re not in the United States, you can enjoy it here.