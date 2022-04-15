FKA twigs continues to bless the masses with dope visuals from her latest project CAPRISONGS. Yesterday (April 14), she liberated another for “papi bones,” a collaboration alongside Shygirl that sees production from El Guincho, Fakeguido, Jonny Coofer, and twigs herself. Essentially, the infectious cut is perfect for the dance floor — especially as we inch closer to summer:

“Truth stay, vibe never realer, got that Capri’ Sun energy, yeah, there’s a grind up on in your area, let’s start it again, boom, boom, take us when you can’t find the ones, but everybody wants to send out for my love, sticky, sweet, I’m gonna be like a killer, a killer, a killer, don’t stop, don’t stop, papi, papi, don’t stop, don’t stop, don’t stop, switch it up, but don’t stop, I’ma, I’ma, throw it like a tantrum, don’t stop, don’t stop, papi, papi, let’s start it again…”

The Aidan Zamiri-directed clip for “papi bones” sees FKA twigs bringing out some sensual moves on a motorbike in a living area, all while interspersed with black-and-white shots of a rave in progress. Matching the Burberry aethesic of her peer, Shygirl dancing in another room as an older woman reads to children behind her. The clip ends with both women taking a walk with strollers filled with what appears to be goats, as a larger one flanks them.

CAPRISONGS made landfall back in January, complete with 17 songs and (in addition to Shygirl) contributions from The Weeknd, Pa Salieu, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, and more. Considered a debut mixtape, FKA twigs’ last official LP, MAGDALENE, was released in 2019 — that project saw a single solo from Future. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, MAGDALENE also took the number one spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Press play on “papi bones” below.