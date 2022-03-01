Back in January, FKA twigs unveiled her debut mixtape CAPRISONGS, which contained 17 dope cuts and a slew of appearances from Pa Salieu, The Weeknd, Shygirl, Rema, Daniel Caesar, and more. Last week, the British talent dropped off a short clip for the El Guincho, BKay, and Psymun-produced “darjeeling,” a track that originally features Jorja Smith and Unknown T and sees twigs singing about running through London with a love interest, which may or may not represent the music industry:

“Hit OT, a track superstar, Crystal Palace, brap-brap-brap, Linford Christie Stadium, every Tuesday, flaggin’ the boy, athletes low-key cappin’ a lot, Croydon College, stackin’ like what? Love so big, I’d give him it all, East or South, we’re dreamin’ it all, body hot like cookin’ for long, we like to make love like wildest of dogs, I was on his side, fifty-five to making a prof’, body hot like cookin’ for long, We like to make love like wildest of dogs….”

Unfortunately, neither Jorja Smith or Unknown T appears to perform their parts of the track in the Aidan Zamiri-directed clip. Despite this, the roughly minute and a half-long video is still entertaining, with FKA twigs and another tending bar in a traditional pub before breaking out into some serious dances moves (which no one seems to notice).

In a recent interview with Variety, twigs opened up about CAPRISONGS‘ upbeat vibe and subject matter:

“My other projects really touched on personal, very specific things that I’ve gone through in my life. That’s usually how I write. In the pandemic, though, there was a shared adversity, a shared sadness and loss. … I think it was the first time as an artist that I felt the desire to create something for other people.”

Grab and pint and press play on FKA twigs‘ “darjeeling” video below.