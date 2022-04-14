Last week, Fivio Foreign finally graced the world with his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which comes with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Today (April 14), the Brooklyn star drops off a new visual from the project for “Slime Them,” a collaboration alongside Lil Yachty that sees the two keeping things very drill over production from The Chief Beats and AyoAA:

“I had to orchestrate, time is money, can’t afford to wait, tomorrow, is more than late, I took you to dinner, I bought the plate, I’m just trying to avoid the fakes, bullets is hittin’ up all the place, he hold it down if he caught the case, shiesty, all of my niggas is shiesty, my main bitch too feisty, fucked yours off my ice piece, swingin’, both ears ringin’, thirties get to singin’, hollows get to beamin’…”

Directed by AMD Visuals, the accompanying clip sees Fivio and Yachty living it up with their respective crews. Viewers can spot them in different locations — it almost looks as if they were in the midst of celebrating their hard-earned success and Ari Mairena-Dannon decided to turn on the camera for us to witness.

Prior to B.I.B.L.E., the past couple of years have seen Fivio keeping his fans fed with a string of top tier singles, including “Fully Focused (Freestyle),” “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made (Freestyle),” “Unruly,” “Creepin'” with Rowdy Rebel, and “Story Time.” He’s also provided his unique brand of bars for the likes of French Montana, Drake, DaniLeigh, Sleepy Hallow, Nicki Minaj, Calboy, Nas, Russ Millions & Tion Wayne, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

Press play on the video for “Slime Them” below.