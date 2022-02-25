Today (Feb. 25), Karlae releases her brand new single “Blind” and made sure to tap in with Lil Yachty for the assist. The new track come paired with a dreamy and fun visual to match the vibe of the song, as it features scenes of the duo playing sweet high school teens who are pursuing their crushes. On the track, Karlae makes sure people know she has that boss energy:

Focus focus, I been doing it lately, I been thumbin’ through them hunids can’t no bitch play me/ Bossed up and got my own, spent my time on you, independent run it up, don’t do I-O-U’s/ I keep it cute and I ain’t choosy so fuck with me the long way/

When talking about the single, Karlae states: “[Blind] is for the ones that have fallen but can still get up. It’s letting someone know yeah I fell for you but that doesn’t mean I can’t still get up on my own.”

The new release also is a follow up songs like “Jimmy Choo” featuring YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna, and her birthday celebration track, “Sheesh.” She also shared cuts like “I Like” featuring fellow rapper Coi Leray off of YSL Records compilation album Slime Language 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 last year. The project boasted 23 tracks with additional appearances from the likes of Travis Scott, Drake, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, Big Sean, NAV, Skepta, Kid Cudi, Yung Bleu, and Future.

Back in April, Yachty headed to the Midwest to create Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track offering that sees additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he’d liberate the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the Sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day.

Be sure to press play on Karlae’s brand new “Blind” music video featuring Lil Yachty down below.