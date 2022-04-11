Last weekend saw the release of Fivio Foreign‘s long-awaited debut LP B.I.B.L.E., which contains 17 songs and additional features from Chlöe, Quavo, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay, DJ Khaled, and more. Accompanying the new release was a new visual for the standout cut “For Nothin,” a Txrgett, Xtra Beatz, and Yoshi-produced offering that sees him essentially taking listeners back to his earlier days, both on the streets and in drill:

“I don’t want a shooter for nothin’, huh, yeah, all my shooters is huntin’, yeah, he act like an opp, if I tell him the word, he’ll die from a move of a button, he was cool when I was broke, why we ain’t cool when I’m stuntin’? Look, if it’s a witness, I don’t shoot him, I snuff him, fuck you thinkin’, a nigga stupid or something? The way I was brought up, huh, we don’t like him, that nigga get tored up…”

Courtesy of JLShotThat, the accompanying clip sees Fivio in a dark room, and at times his face is only illuminated by light in the shape of a cross — a possible callback to B.I.B.L.E.‘s earlier artwork. All of that is interspersed with “day in the life”-styled shots of Fivio in a variety of locations, including in the studio, out on the block with his crew, in the midst of what looks like a high fashion photoshoot, and more.

In an interview with HOT 97, Fivio spoke on how he got Ye and Mike Dean to executive produce and engineer B.I.B.L.E., respectively:

“I met Mike Dean [during the first Donda sessions]. The Donda 1 whole stadium thing was like a college, dorm type of [situation.] When I met [Kanye], it was like we already kinda had a bond a little bit ’cause we spoke on the phone for like 20 minutes. … He was tellin’ me, ‘he don’t wanna just do a song, he want a relationship.'”

Press play on “For Nothin” below.