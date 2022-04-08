Back in September, Chlöe Bailey made her official debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy,” a high-energy number that the singer produced alongside Joseph L’Étranger, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, and Murda Beatz. Today (April 8), Chlöe follows the well-received cut with another titled “Treat Me,” which sees production from OAK and flips the chorus from Bubba Sparxxx and Ying Yang Twins 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty.” The song uses those classic lines to direct a love interest on how she wants to be treated:

“Exceptional, you know, anything less is unacceptable, don’t get me wrong, I’m flexible, but only in other ways my legs can go, confessional, I’m skeptical, ’cause being on my level is difficult, you better wake up and put me on a pedestal, I bet you know, I know, do you know? … This right here your chance, learn it from the best, here’s what you gotta do…”

Directed by Diana Kunst, the accompanying clip matches the song’s energy with some provocative shots that mix between black-and-white and color throughout. When she’s not catching vibes with a tiger, Chlöe can be seen breaking out some moves with other dancers.

During an Instagram Live session, Chlöe further explained the meaning behind “Treat Me” to her fans:

“You guys ever been with somebody who ain’t giving you what you need? Not putting in the work? And it’s like, you shouldn’t have to tell somebody how to treat you. You better treat me like I treat me, ‘cause sometimes it’s only being fed up, just walk away, do it yourself, get yourself some flowers, love yourself. So that’s where I am at right now.”

Press play on Chlöe‘s “Treat Me” video below. Given the fast success of her releases, it’s hopeful that an official release date for her forthcoming album arrives sooner than later.