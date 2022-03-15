Draft Day has recruited Lil Yachty for some assistance with his brand new single. Titled “How Far Will I Go,” the reflective track comes paired with a black-and-white visual that brings fans along a journey, thanks to direction by AMD Visuals. As the two fly high in the sky on a private jet, Yachty opens up the track by sliding over the Jay Versace-produced beat:

I know I got some habits, but I had to have it (Brr) five million in the bank with a couple stashes/ Boy, I been mastered it, why they just catchin’ on to this shit?, I done had up and downs like that six-fold, bet it make your bitch bounce/ She gon’ eat that dick in a quick amount/ In her gums like an orthodontist, every tube up in my mouth filled with diamonds and them bitches flawless and she know I’m perfect (Yeah)/

Just last month, Draft Day shared a quick 4-track EP titled I Hate Draft Day with fans to hold them over until his next full-length release. He has been relatively active so far in 2022, dropping off plenty of loose cuts like “PUT IT UP,” “Uncle Elroy,” and “Mafia” featuring Dc2trill and Jban$2Turnt.

“Only those who risk going too far, can find out how far they will go,” read the introspective caption paired with the video. There is also a slight hint that another project is on the horizon. “As Draft Day is back with another single produced by Jay Versace it seems the boy wonder has found a rhythm and looking to stay consistent with the fye visuals. Somethings brewing, Are y’all ready?”

Be sure to press play on Draft Day’s brand new “How Far Will I Go” music video featuring Lil Yachty down below.