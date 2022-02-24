Next month, Denzel Curry will unveil his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which is expected to feature the previously released single “Walkin.” Today (Feb. 24), the Floridian emcee adds to that with “Zatoichi,” a Jonnywood and Powers Pleasant-produced cut that features British star slowthai and is named after a Japanese character that’s continued to remain relevant in modern media since the 60’s:

“In a place where we go hard to survive and barely could thrive, my only focus stayin’ alive, like zombies revived, the second comin’, I have arrived, I’m reenergized, I’m Zatoichi leadin’ the blind, pressure get applied, they cut my niggas down in their prime, callin’ father time, to turn back all the clocks but he still stuck on another line, I try to crack a smile and still a frown follows right behind, excruciating pain like Bane breakin’ Bruce Wayne‘s spine…”

The accompanying clip for “Zatoichi” comes courtesy of Adrian Villagomez and sees Curry in the midst of a martial arts training in the middle of nowhere. His lessons come from a blind (Black) woman, who wasted no time to show him that he has much to learn.

Upon its arrival, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future will follow 2020’s Unlocked with Kenny Beats, which contained eight tracks and zero features. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5, which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more. His last official album, Zuu, arrived in 2019 with collaborations alongside Kiddo Marv, Rick Ross, Tay Keith, Sam Sneak, Ice Billion Berg, and PlayThatBoiZay.

Press play on Denzel Curry‘s “Zatoichi” video below. Hopefully, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future will arrive much sooner than later.