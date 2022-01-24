By Regina Cho
  /  01.24.2022

After posting an attention grabbing teaser on social media, Denzel Curry has officially blessed fans with his brand new “Walkin'” video. The visual is directed by Adrian Villagomez and features stunning and cinematic moments of Curry walking through various scenes. “Walkin” opens up with Curry making his way through town, eventually leading into his trek across some vast sandy land as his verse plays:

Wаlkіn’ wіth mу bасk tо thе Ѕun, kеер mу hеаd tо thе ѕkу/ Ме аgаіnѕt thе wоrld, it’ѕ mе, mуѕеlf аnd І, lіkе Dе Lа, gоt іn tоuсh wіth mу ѕоul/ Тrаdіn’ ѕоftlу оn а раth dоwn thе rосkіеѕt rоаd, lіfе іѕn’t ісе сrеаm wіthоut mоnороlу dоugh/ Тhе рrореrtу grоwѕ іn vаluе and rіghtfullу ѕо, І gоttа hаvе іt/ І ѕее thе wау thе реорlе gеt trеаtеd, іt’ѕ рrоblеmаtіс, thеу rеаdу tо ѕаvе thеmѕеlf fоr fаіlurе, іt’ѕ ѕуѕtеmаtіс

Within the past year, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats gave fans a preview of their UNLOCKED 1.5 project by releasing their “So.Incredible.pkg” single with Robert Glasper and Smino and also the Joey BadaSS and Alchemist-assisted “Cosmic’.4a” cut. The body of work finally made landfall shortly after that, equipped with a total of eight tracks and boasting features from names like Benny The Butcher, Jay Versace, Kenny Mason, Sango, and a few more.

Denzel can also be heard on projects like Kenny Mason’s Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut as well as tracks like $NOT’s “Sangria,” J.I.D’s “Bruuuh (Remix),” “Fallin’ Apart” with Young Franco and Pell, and “Bloodrush” Andrew Broder, Dua Saleh, and Haleek Maul.and “Art of War” with Jasiah and Rico Nasty. Prior to that was Denzel’s ZUU project from 2019, which boasted some cool features like Rick Ross, Tay Keith, Ice Billion Berg, and more.

Be sure to press play on Denzel Curry’s brand new single “Walkin'” down below.

