Last month, Skillibeng unveiled his new EP Mr. Universe, which contained five dope cuts for fans to enjoy. One of those tracks was the runaway offering “Whap Whap,” a collaboration alongside fellow Jamaican peer F.S. that’s already sparked remixes and freestyles from the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ron Suno, Dave From The Grave, Soldier Kidd, and Black Fortune over Wizical and DeeJay Pun’s creeping production. All-in-all, the sound generated from the song title alone lets listeners know just how street-focused Skillibeng is on wax:

“Headshell, fully grung a spengshell, egg shell, bwoy skull a get shell, bwoy dem a bawl wen mi gun a belt dem, pam, pam, pam brrp, pam, pam, cold, wicked dem a visit pon di asphalt, roll wid e eva ready fi gi man corn, the SK nuh deh dat far, yih seh, yow, eastsyde, dozen hot box, blow, suh mi gun sound wen it clap, whap, whap, whap, whap, whap, whap, whap … contract killing, suh me mek the ‘K tap...”

Now, fans are able to check out an A-list remix of the hard-hitting cut which now features verses from New York City giants Fivio Foreign and French Montana. Both artists are pretty effortless in regards to making sure their street-oriented bars match the song’s vibe perfectly:

“Yeah, whap, whap, whap, whap, whap, every time I shed a tear, I made a body, got a drop, yeah, gunshot, two chops, one opp, yeah, and I heard about the list, it’s money on my head but I ain’t worried ’bout the shit, ha, yeah, you better hurry up and hit, keep a shooter when I’m shoppin’, he don’t worry ’bout no drip, look, boom, huh, drill somethin’, huh, we outnumbered, I’m still comin’, still dumpin’, I know you can’t relate ’cause you ain’t never did nothin’…”

Check out the remix to Skillibeng‘s “Whap Whap” below.