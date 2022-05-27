Today (May 27), Millyz unleashes the fifth installment of his Blanco series. Across 17-tracks, Blanco 5 taps in with elite names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more in terms of assists. Prior to its arrival, fans were able to enjoy singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.” Paired with the project’s release is the official music video for “Opt Out,” the Fivio Foreign-assisted cut that sees the two fuse their flows over a Yvng Finxssa beat:

Get to the money and keep it consistent (Yeah) I know what I’m risking (Huh)/ Walk in the building surrounded by hitmen (I am) my life is different/ You tryna see what the drop ’bout (Huh), we catch an opp, make him opt out (Baow)/ We paint him up, bring the mops out (Baow) all of my youngins’ll pop out (Baow, baow, baow, baow)

Bend through your shit in a burglar, send him it, urgent, she givin’ me top in the car while I’m swervin’ (Skrrt)/ Pussy so good, when I fuck, it be cursin’ (Ha, when I fuck, it be be cursin’)/ I know the feds on my ‘Gram, likin’ (Yeah)

The freshly released visual is directed by Dom Bruno and sees a plethora of clips combined together that show Millyz and Fivio having a good time, whether it’s in the studio cooking up or outside in the streets with the people. Back in August, Millyz dropped off the fourth installment of his well-received Blanco series, and that body of work contained 17 tracks and additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Opt Out” by Millyz and Fivio Foreign down below.