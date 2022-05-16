By Regina Cho
  /  05.16.2022

Last year, Millyz liberated the fourth installment of his Blanco series, which the Massachusetts emcee has been releasing annually since 2018. Fans received 17 hard-hitting cuts with additional features from 8 Zipp, Ygizzle, Dotta The Dealer, Jazzy Amra, Benny The ButcherG HerboAsian Doll, and Jadakiss. Now, he returns to kick off the roll out for Blanco 5, which is officially set to make landfall later this month. His latest offering arrived over the weekend as he unleashed his Jadakiss-assisted “Rearview Mirror” single. On the track, the two combine their flows as they set the tone for Blanco 5:

Picture me rolling in the 8 series they wanna see me take an L, I keep the K near me cause I’m tryna see an M and I owe it to myself/ I had to grow this shit myself back against the wall, ten toes on the pavement/ On the gram he was a dog then he folded at arraignment clout chasers say my name for entertainment

Shoot him in his face on his live that should boost his engagement/ You tryna get your likes up, you need to get your life up took them on an off day promoter know the price of/ Royalty in my region all these sold out venues, just to see me write some words about the shit that I been through

More recently, Millyz has been keeping busy in the meantime with collaborations like Pablo & Blanco, his joint EP with Dave East. The aforementioned Blanco 4 LP became one of his most well-received projects to date, landing at the No. 93 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. A few assists he has dished out this year include “Narco” by Chris Webby and “Knuckles” by Annoyd.

Be sure to press play on the music video for “Rearview Mirror” by Millyz featuring Jadakiss down below.

