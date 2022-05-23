Fivio Foreign had a sold out concert yesterday in his hometown at New York City’s Irving Plaza and rapper Wyclef Jean came out on stage to surprise him.

Wyclef had the crowd going crazy as he performed the 1996 certified platinum hit single “Ready or Not” by his former hip-hop band Fugees. King Zoe, who is Wyclef’s chief of staff and a friend of Fivio, says the Brooklyn Drill rapper is an artist that has been a big fan of Jean which is why he decided to arrange this surprise for him.

“I had to surprise my brother @fivioforeign_8fs last night,” said Wyclef in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean)

Fivio mentioned a few years ago in a video posted on his Instagram page that he met Wyclef on his block when he was just 9-years-old.

Bronx drill rapper B Love also had the crowd jumping up and down as he also came out on stage to surprise fans with a performance of his viral song, “My Everything.”

Fivio is currently on his 2022 “Fivio Foreign Tour” with Bronx rapper DreamDoll as his opening act. This tour is in support of his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in April and sold around 29,000 album-equivalent units. The album included appearances from Kanye West, Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Alicia Keys, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Ne-Yo, Yung Bleu, Vory, and Blueface. It also marked Fivio’s first top 10 effort and second project to chart after his 800 BC mixtape peaked at No. 159 in 2020.

“It feels good. I was getting ready for this type of moment all my life,” Fivio said at his sold out show last night.

If you missed last night’s show, Fivio is set to have another New York concert tonight (May 23) at Irving Plaza. “I mite preview a new song on stage 2nite (thinking emoji),” said Fivio on Twitter. You can get your tickets at fivioforeign.com. See the list of dates and locations for the remainder of the “Fivio Foreign Tour” below: