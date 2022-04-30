Fivio Foreign is headlining Hot 97’s 2022 Summer Jam.

The NYC radio station’s Vice President of Artist and Label Relations/Music Director TT Torez made the announcement Friday (April 30).

In addition to being announced as the festival’s headliner, Torrez seemingly dubbed Fivio the King of New York as well.

“Don’t be mad at me because he got the crown,” Torrez said in a clip shared via Fivi’s Instagram. “Don’t be mad he got the crown.”

“Headliner, be there. Imma go crazy,” Fivi said in the video. “I’mma need the whole New York City to come outside…you know what it is? Get mad at yourself you lazy motherfuckas. I win more because I work more.”

In another IG post, Fivi thanks Hot 97 and embraces the King of New York title.

“Thank you so much @hot97. Shit hit different when you from where I’m from. #KONY The city behind me for real. Who should I bring out?” he captioned the post.

Fivio Foreign says he’s the KING of New York after hearing that he’s HEADLINING #Summerjam with Hot 97 👀 thoughts ?? pic.twitter.com/Zl4Ms9c5NX — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) April 30, 2022

In his IG Stories, Fivi continued the Summer Jam announcement celebrations with an epic toast. With Torrez by his side, the “What’s My Name” rapper claims his headlining feat is historic.

“I’m the first artist from my label, Columbia Records, to headline Summer Jam since 2002,” Fivio said. The last was Nas and he ain’t even come. That’s 20 years. Check in! Matter fact, y’all niggas gotta start checkin’ in.”

“That’s some King of New York shit,” said Melissa Gabriel, Hot 97’s producer.

Last week, Fivi took to Instagram Live to discuss what being the King of New York means to him.

“If numbers and things like that and views and all that determined the King of New York, then guess what, you know who would be the King of New York? Hov would be the King of New York,” he said. “Niggas like Biggie Smalls would be the King of New York. Niggas like that. But guess what? Numbers don’t determine the King of New York.”

“You know what determines the King of New York? How many people want to follow you, how many people want to wear they hairstyle like you, how many people want to be around you, how much people fuck with you,” he continued. “You know what I’m saying? The kingdom gotta fuck with you in order for you to be the king, nigga.”

Is Fivio ready to embrace the King of New York title? Watch him celebrate the Hot 97 Summer Jam announcement below: