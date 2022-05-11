Last month, Fivio Foreign finally blessed the world with his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which comes with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Today (May 11), the Brooklyn star drops off a new visual from the project for “Hello,” his collaboration alongside Chlöe and KayCyy. In the visual, Fivio shares his time with his love interest as he delivers some bars about how he feels about her:

Whethеr you knew it or whether you know it, I need you with me and it’s hard not to show it/ I move like a demon and talk like a poet and if you ain’t goin’, it’s no one to go with/ I’m movin’ with confidence (I’m movin’ with confidence) I’m never hesitant (Nah, look)/ You got the perfect lil’ body and measurements

Know I’m a gangsta but I get affectionate I got buttons, you don’t know that you pressin’ it and I wanna take you and show you my residence/ We be outside, we gon’ move like the president/ I wanna record you and show you the evidence when you get with me (When you get with me)

Prior to B.I.B.L.E., the past couple of years have seen Fivio keeping his fans fed with a string of top tier singles, including “Fully Focused (Freestyle),” “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made (Freestyle),” “Unruly,” “Creepin’” with Rowdy Rebel, and “Story Time.” He’s also provided his unique brand of bars for the likes of French Montana, Drake, DaniLeigh, Sleepy Hallow, Nicki Minaj, Calboy, Nas, Russ Millions & Tion Wayne, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new music video for “Hello” featuring Chloe and KayCyy down below.