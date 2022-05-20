Recently, it’s been announced that French Montana has officially begun his campaign towards the fifth installment of his highly rated Mac & Cheese series. Today (May 20), he drops off a new single from that project titled “Alcatraz,” a track that he co-produced with Mixx. “Alcatraz” shows French Montana eschewing his usual hit-making formula for a gritty vibe with some of his hardest bars to date:

“I’m a gremlin, I knew the ass fake and still hit it, her friend ate it, you been hated, word to 112, my life ain’t peachy, goin’ viral like Fat Joe and them Yeezys, you know who got them hits, boy, straight drop, you ain’t poppin’, don’t make me Kay Flock ’em, split the work, had to J. Lo and ARod ’em, then I shipped it out to Philly like James Harden, put the hoes in the SoHo house, feeling like Nelly, might snipe your bitch, put the porno out…”

“Alcatraz” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of French and Zay Jones, which sees the South Bronx emcee mobbing heavy on the streets at night. Viewers can also see some high-end cars, fly gear, and — for added effects — pyrotechnics throughout.

Back in November, French Montana unveiled his fourth studio LP They Got Amnesia, a 21-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, and more. In regards to the aforementioned series, MC4 (or Mac & Cheese 4) made landfall back in 2016, Unfortunately, that release wasn’t without issue, as the project — originally meant to be an album — was cancelled due to an unintended leak. Thankfully, French ended up gifting MC4 to the fans in mixtape format months later.

Press play on French Montana‘s “Alcatraz” video below.