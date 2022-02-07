Over the weekend, Jay Critch linked up with one of Hip Hop’s favorite producers Harry Fraud to present their brand new collaboration “Born With It.” The new single came paired with a music video shot by David Wept. On the song, Jay Critch flows over some ominous production:

He got him some money, now these bitches won’t get off him, she just going to the biggest baller, it’s a auction/ N***as never wanna see you winning so be cautious, you came with the fire, he talk hot and then we scorched him/ I’m born with this shit, ain’t gotta force it

Step out with the water and I’m making bitches nauseous, suction and I’m looking for the money like I lost it/ N***as workers, only hang around with bosses, my life getting epic, now these n***as tryna cross me/ They won’t find a weapon let it off and brodie toss it

It’s been a few months since Jay Critch unleashed his Critch Tape project. The body of work is filled with 23 tracks and features from names like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. After he steadily kept the momentum going by consistently sharing visuals, he made his return with a brand new track titled “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny and “Gifted.”

Harry Fraud has been more than active behind the boards for several joint projects these last few months. Most recently was Regatta, an 8-track joint effort with Curren$y that sees eight songs and collaborations alongside 2 Chainz, Larry June, Styles P, and Jay Worthy. Others include The Fraud Department with Dave East, The OutRunners, The Director’s Cut, and Bonus Footage. He also connected with Larry June for Keep Going.

Be sure to press play on “Born With It” by Jay Critch and Harry Fraud down below.