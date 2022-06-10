By Jon Powell
  /  06.10.2022

Back in April, newcomer and now-rising star Benzz released his debut single “Je M’appelle,” a drill offering made somewhat interesting due to its sampling of Alex Gaudino and Crystal Waters’ 2006 classic “Destination Calabria.” The song and its accompanying clip has since garnered millions of streams and views across all social media platforms — it’s also managed to remain on the UK Singles chart for seven weeks and counting, peaking at number 22.

Produced by LiTek and Lucid, “Je M’appelle” (or “My Name Is”) sees the masked emcee mixing bars about money, women, and more street-oriented fare, while occasionally throwing out a French phrase or two for added effect:

“Dip-dip-dip-dip like Kwengface, skrr-ar-dr-dr on a beat like Senseii, this girl large back, got a leng face, moves on pause, got a vid’ like Pressplay, girl’s “Tu es beau” like the French say, jump in a Benz, on the Benz like segway, can’t fit in my screen, got a template, king with my queen on the top, that’s checkmate…”

Yesterday, Benzz upped the ante by unveiling a remix of “Je M’appelle” with contributions from fellow Londoner Tion Wayne and New York’s own French Montana, the latter of whom he shares Moroccan descent. The more established talents waste little time matching the song’s vibes with some clever rhymes of their own:

Shorty got no waist, shooters got no face, shoes got no lace, ice on my wrist watch, Rollie don’t tick tock, diamonds dance like tick box, fifty on pinky, yo’ ting wanna link me, ten mill with a ink me, shorty got flavor, she don’t wanna be saved, so please don’t save her, shorty got deep throat, drom the bottom, they know she coke, coke boys on Sea Slope…

Press play on the lively visual for Benzz, Tion Wayne, and French Montana‘s “Je M’appelle (Remix)” below.

