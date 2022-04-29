It’s been a couple of years since Aitch released his third EP Polaris, which saw seven cuts and a couple of assists from AJ Tracey and Tay Keith. Since then, the Manchester emcee has been dropping off some top tier loose singles and collaborations, including “Learning Curve,” “GSD,” “Party Round My Place” with Avelino, “Baby” with Ashanti, and “War” with ArrDee, the last of which eventually landed on ArrDee’s debut mixtape Pier Pressure. All-in-all, the influx of heaters have certainly fueled hopes that Aitch’s debut full-length effort is arriving sometime sooner than later.

Yesterday (April 29), Aitch adds to the proverbial flames with a new single titled “Just Coz,” which sees him delivering his usually confident and boastful bars alongside London legend Giggs over production from WhYJay and LiTek:

“I see ’em creepin’, shut the back door, turn the arena to a grand tour, decline a couple figures, it attracts more, and I put bread back in my city, call me Mansour, too rich to have time to wait, wrist match the license plate, seventy on mine today, smoked a spliff then I slammed the Range, sixty ’round the roundabout, I’m flyin’, fuck the right of way, try it if you’re bad enough, think ’cause all I rap about is pussy, I won’t wrap him up, know in Manny we’re the guys, why challenge us?”

The accompanying clip for “Just Coz” comes courtesy of Kelvin Jones and (presumably) sees the two talents in Aitch‘s hometown. With crew members in tow, the artists deliver their bars on one corner in the daytime and in front of a shop at night, effectively keeping the spotlight on the rewind-worthy rhymes.

Press play on Aitch and Giggs‘ “Just Coz” below — hopefully, we’ll get word on a new project (from both UK talents) in the near future.