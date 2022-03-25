Recently, M Huncho officially announced the forthcoming arrival of his official debut album Chasing Euphoria, which will come with 22 tracks and (reportedly) a wealth of contributions from Young Bleu, Potter Payper, Ghetts, Wretch 32, and more. Back in February, Huncho liberated the project’s lead single “Warzone,” a collaboration alongside Headie One — this week, he added to that with the new singles “The Worst” and “Lean,” the latter of which sees an appearance from Giggs and sees the two flexing their wealth over production from Quincy Tellem and Huncho himself:

“I told my brothers that now I’m a superstar, that doesn’t mean I won’t buy you machines, gettin’ this money, it gives me a sugar rush, think I’m diabetic, I got all this cream, treated my brother like he is my mama’s child, ah, too late to reconcile, ah, it made me the bigger man, now I’m Wraiths, I count all these stacks of cream…”

“The Worst” also comes courtesy of the aforementioned in regards to production, yet takes a different approach with Huncho speaking to the rules of street life:

“When you’re from where we’re from, 24’s ain’t enough, white birds let them fly, we got baskets full of doves, I was always first team, no sub, most of my brothers really madе it out a place with no love, I don’t give a hoе no hugs, and I got my killer in the car, he don’t miss when he’s drunk, so it’s best if you’re causin’ no fuss…”

It’s been a couple of years since M Huncho liberated the mixtape Huncholini the 1st, which contained 13 songs and contributions from Headie One, Nafe Smallz, and D-Block Europe. Later that same year, Huncho and Smallz would reconnect for the equally dope joint effort DNA.

Press play on both “Lean” and “The Worst” below. Chasing Euphoria officially makes landfall May 20.