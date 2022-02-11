Back in November, D-Block Europe unveiled their latest project Home Alone 2, the sequel to 2019’s Home Alone that consists of 23 songs and additional appearances from Offset, M Huncho, Central Cee, Tiny Boost, Wretch 32, Tion Wayne, and more. Yesterday (Feb. 11), the South London outfit decided to liberate another visual from said project for “Make You Smile,” a HoloMobb and Boumidjal-produced effort that features AJ Tracey and sees the collaborators putting their hearts on their sleeve for their respective love interests:

“No tantrums, girl, no tantrums, I’m in the Shangri-La with a hand ting, drug dealers, and killers, and the mandem, wanna make you smile, take you out, like my lady with melanin, yeah, big MAC-10, clap ten of them, yeah, big Rolls-Royce truck to make an impression, them guys irrelevant, yеah, you can take all my love, ain’t no line that I won’t cross just to makе you smile, scary sometimes, but it’s fine, I’ll walk the mile, and swim across sea to make you smile…”

Directed by William Thomas, the accompanying clip for “Make You Smile” sees the artists jet-setting to somewhere with some absolutely amazing views, eventually ending up on a lavish estate full of beautiful women. They can also be spotted performing their verses by the water during sunset.

Home Alone 2 follows D-Block Europe‘s debut LP The Blue Print: Us vs. Them, which came with a whopping 29 songs with assists from Stefflon Don, Srno, Aitch, Raye, and (close affilliate) Lil Pino. Supported by top tier singles like “Free 22,” “Plain Jane,” “We Won,” and “UFO,” The Blue Print: Us vs. Them quickly landed the group at the number one and two spots on the UK R&B Albums and UK Albums charts, respectively, eventually garnering them a well-deserved Gold certification.

Press play on “Make You Smile” below.