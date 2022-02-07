Next month, ArrDee will unveil his debut mixtape Pier Pressure, which will come with 14 tracks and previous drops like “Oliver Twist,” “Flowers (Say Me Name),” “Wid It” with Tion Wayne, “Wasted” with Digga D, and the remix to Wayne and Russ Millions’ chart-topping hit “Body.” This past week, the Brighton emcee added to that with “War,” a LiTek and WhYJay-produced offering that features Aitch and sees the two artists essentially done with taking the proverbial high road:

“If they wanna battle, I’m lettin’ it loose, I’ve been the bigger man, they didn’t give a damn, and I don’t wanna call a truce, and they don’t wanna hear the truth, they think it was luck that got me in the booth, ’cause I’m up, and I’m eatin’ my fruits, and they didn’t see the seeds or the bleedin’, non-believin’, underachievin’, see, I remember this time, I was flat on my arse, mum lost the yard and I’m tryna graft, studio was my time apart…”

Directed by Gabriella Kingsley, the accompanying clip for “War” begins with ArrDee, Aitch, and their respective crews engaging in battle while beachside. There’s also shots of each artist performing as their army stayed synced around him — at one point, they’re even surrounded by clones of each other.

In a recent interview with the Argus, ArrDee revealed artists who he would love to collaborate with in the future:

“I think me and AJ Tracey would smash a track. You’ve got Ed Sheeran and Stormzy up in the big leagues. But there’s an endless list of people that I’d like to work with, and I think I’d work well with. Me and Ed have spoken a couple of times over a call and then obviously I did the Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, and he was there. We’d smash it.”

Press play on “War” below.