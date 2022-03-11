Aitch continues to deliver some catchy cuts for his fans to enjoy, all of which will hopefully lead to a new body of work soon. Yesterday (Mar. 11), the Manchester emcee liberated “Baby,” an infectious number that borrows from Ashanti‘s Chapter II classic “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby).” Produced by BERWYN, Crooza, Benji Gibson, and FRED, the track sees Aitch rapping about his love (and lust) for a special someone:

“I don’t only love her for her the sex, but I swear to God, I love it when she says, she know that she fuckin’ with the best, thinkin’ she an angel ’til I put her on the bed, gotta chase this money, baby, nothin’ to be said, I ain’t having no distraction when I’m runnin’ up a cheque, every time I leave the crib, I got you lookin’ at me stressed, but as soon as I’m home…”

Courtesy of Zain Shammas, the accompanying clip for “Baby” sees Aitch somewhere tropical with a beautiful women (Riley Hamilton), both of whom can be seen filming each other, sharing fruit, and otherwise spending quality time together. Due to Aitch‘s busy schedule, the relationship gets progressively strained and leads to a breakup — thankfully, journalism and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives at the end for a humorous exchange.

Interestingly enough, it’s become clear that things are going quite well for Aitch and Dimoldenberg in real life, as both have been seen living life together on social media. During a recent interview on KISS FM, Dimoldenberg gushed about the Polaris talent when asked:

“We’re hanging out. … I like him a lot. I do, he’s great … I love that he loves me so much. It’s nice when somebody pays attention and is interested in you, right? You have to be able to joke with each other, and that’s what we have.”

Press play on “Baby” below.