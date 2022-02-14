It’s definitely a holiday whenever Giggs and Tiny Boost reunite on wax. This past weekend, the Peckham compatriots came together for “The Family,” a hard-hitting single that sees production from RichMade Records and is full of the street-oriented subject matter that’s made the SN1 one of the most legendary collectives in rap:

“Better watch the way you speakin’, two straps, bring another, make a threesome, long clip on the bottom and it’s decent … yea, I got the receipts, Hollow got bangers dropping every week … we get the money, take your 10 percent, nigga watch your temper, cuz, niggas only represent, got that muscle, got niggas wanna test the strength…”

Directed by Bailey Nathanael and The Hood Projects, the accompanying clip for “The Family” sees Giggs, Tiny Boost, and their crew in what looks like a container storage facility out at night. Things essentially remain in this location throughout, with the artists delivering their lines interspersed with shots of XIX Vodka.

Back in 2020, Giggs unloaded his latest mixtape Now Or Never, which contained 16 cuts and (including Tiny Boost) saw additional assists from KYZE, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aystar, DeMarco, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, and Emeli Sandé. Since then, the South London legend has continued to supply his peers with cold verses on songs like K-Trap’s “Shower Posse,” Max B’s “Bad To Tha Bone,” Ghetts’ “Crud,” RAY BLK’s “Games,” Dave’s “In The Fire,” Meek Mill’s “Northside Southside,” and Pressa’s “Dead Body” — last November also saw him reveal a two-song EP titled Differences/Innocent,” which saw a single assist from Rowdy Rebel. A year prior to that release, Boost liberated Street Dreams with collaborations alongside Giggs, Snap Capone, P.S., Kwengface, and Baby.

Press play on Giggs and Tiny Boost’s “The Family” below. Hopefully, there are more drops where this came from.