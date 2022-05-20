Yesterday (May 19), Giggs decided to team up with Tion Wayne for a hard-hitting collaboration titled “Suffer.” The drill offering features production from AoD and, as one would guess, sees the London duo sticking to the street-oriented subject matter that both are well-known for:

“Turn off the lights and park up, switch off the engine, we might’ve started that but this ain’t the endin’, yeah, you can’t depend on him ’cause he ain’t defending, and he ain’t in pension, but that “Free it” assemblin’, listened to your album twice and here go the review, yeah, we don’t believe that shit, no, we don’t believe you, you should delete that shit, that shit need a redo, I’m here with Tion Wayne so we gon’ relieve you…”

Directed by Myles Whittingham and premiered via GRM Daily, the accompanying clip for “Suffer” begins with a shot of a massive, almost decrepit-looking mansion before switching to what is presumably the cellar area underground. There, Giggs and Tion are shown performing the track with crew members in the background.

It’s been a couple of years since Giggs released his last body of work Now or Never, a well-received offering that contained 16 cuts and additional contributions from Kyze, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aystar, Tiny Boost, Demarco, Obongjayar, Jorja Smith, Dave, and Emeli Sandé. His last official album, the top ten BIG BAD…, made landfall in 2019. Meanwhile, Tion Wayne released his debut LP Green With Envy back in September, which boasted assists from the likes of Polo G, Fivio Foreign, ArrDee, D-Block Europe, NSG, Potter Payper, and Bugzy Malone. Green With Envy was also anchored by a remix of Tion and Russ Millions’ chart-topping hit “Body,” which has since gone Platinum in the UK and other countries around the world.

Press play on “Suffer” below.