Back in February, Tion Wayne and M24 connected for the hard-hitting cut “Knock Knock,” a Frank Ampomah and Andy Broski-produced banger that saw the two London stars sending a message to all opposition:

“Hello, it’s the Glock, knock knock, who’s there? Buddy wanna do shop-shop, who here? What you gonna do? Stop stop, who cares? You ain’t gonna shoot that gun, you scared…”

Just before last weekend arrived, Tion and M24 returned with a remix of the high-charting effort, now with additional contributions from Hazey, Sneakbo, Turner, Mist, Jordan, and Trillz CB, all of whom add to the overall energy with their own brands of street-oriented subject matter:

“Smash and crash and dip them, skrrt, blue lights in the distance, in jail, yeah, I only had pictures, had to pattern parcels for the listeners, institutionalized, I was trapped in the system, could’ve kicked ball for England, but, I lied, it was hard, yeah, I said I was injured, boom, bang, kweff, he been movin’ left, get Zinedine Zidaned to the chest…”

Back in September, Tion released his debut LP Green With Envy, a 17-track offering that contained a slew of contributions from ArrDee, Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, 6LACK, Davido, Potter Payper, and more. The project also contained a heavy remix of Tion and Russ Millions’ runaway smash “Body,” which saw some top tier assists from ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, DARKOO, E1, Fivio Foreign, and ZT. Meanwhile, it’s been a couple of years since M24 liberated the 12-track Drip N Drill, complete with collaborations alongside Sneakbo, M Dargg, Stickz, and Tookie. Since then, M24 kept his fans fed with a string of loose singles like “Is It,” “High Right Now,” “The Generals Corner,” “Back In Blood,” “N.F.T.R.,” and “Exotic” — he’s also provided his talents on songs for peers like Morrisson, Pop Smoke, and Dappy.

Press play on “Knock Knock (Remix)” below.