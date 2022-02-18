This week, Tion Wayne connected with M24 for “Knock Knock,” a hard-hitting drill offering that originally saw its initial sparks via the social media platform TikTok. “Knock Knock” sees the London frontrunners showing love to international women while keeping with their usual, street-oriented subject matter:

“Might take my Mali girl to the guri, or I might get freaky with it in a gaari, stepped out of xabsi, back to the lacag, broski still tryna score, Vardy, you know I got love for my African girls, but I love me a yardie, and I got one from the States with nyash, she a real bad B like Cardi B, you ain’t gonna beat that shit, you’re scared, I bet you won’t act like that in the flesh, in a field like Sterling, causin’ pressure…”

Directed by Wowa, the accompanying clip for “Knock Knock” begins with shots of Tion Wayne and M24 mobbed up on the street. While the crew catch nighttime vibes, some women in a salon watch everything unfold from a television before joining in via a replay-worthy twerk session.

Back in September, Tion Wayne unveiled his debut studio LP Green With Envy, a 17-track body of work with a slew of collaborations alongside Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, Davido, Afro B, 6LACK, Potter Payper, members of his closely-aligned 3×3 collective, and more. The project also contained a remix of Wayne and Russ Millions‘ chart-topping hit “Body,” which has since earned them both a Platinum plaque since its release. Meanwhile, it’s been two years since M24 blessed the masses with Drip N Drill, which boasted collaborations alongside Stickz, M Dargg, Tookie, and Sneakbo. More recent months have seen M24 dropping top tier loose cuts like “Back In Blood,” “N.F.T.R.,” and “Exotic.”

Press play on Tion Wayne and M24‘s “Knock Knock” below.