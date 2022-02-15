By Jon Powell
Russ Millions continues to deliver some dope energy with his brand of UK drill, complete with some serious dance moves to match. Last week, the South London emcee teamed up with Buni and YV for another infectious offering titled “Reggae & Calypso,” which sees production from Manu Productions, Prod_JSH, 083chee, YJay Beats, and J1 GTB. The track is filled with the trio’s bars about women, haters, and more:

Do my dance like Shiggy, go viral, like the new age Jackson Michael, ganja spliff, likkle chip, no icon, sexual girl, took her back, it’s a cycle, we don’t slide, we glide and ride, slam time, everyone hold bine, it’s the other side where we let that shine, where I’m from, make your girlfriend mine, wanna just chat when they ain’t on piss, I can buy breast for my favorite bitch, all of these things do amazing things…”

Courtesy of Akash and Glacier, the accompanying visual for “Reggae & Calypso” sees Russ & Co. turning all the way up in different locations, most of which are within a shopping mall. The clip is for all intents and purpose a full-blown dance video starring the artists, their crew, and some excited fans.

It’s been a couple of years since Russ Millions liberated the well-received EPs Russ Hour and My Son: The EP, and even longer since streets smashes like “Gun Lean,” “Keisha & Becky” with Tion Wayne, “Mr Sheeen” with Digga D, “VidaLoca” with Pressa and Taze, and “OMG” with LD. Last year, he and Tion reconnected for the wildly successful “Body,” with — in addition to topping multiple charts — earned the artists a Platinum plaque and spawned equally top tier remixes. More recently, he restarted his momentum with “Big Shark” and “6:30,” both of which will hopefully land on Russ’ long-awaited debut LP.

Check out “Reggae & Calypso” below.

