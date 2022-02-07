Back in 2019, Deadline reported that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King had secured the rights for a theatrical feature and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan will be writing the script. Now, a Michael Jackson biopic is officially on the way. Lionsgate just announced today (Feb. 7) that they will be handling global theatrical distribution of the feature, which is officially titled “Michael.”

According to a press release announcing the distribution deal, the feature will “give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

“I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen,” Graham King said. “Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film.”

It is worth nothing that the new “Michael” film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate. “Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema,” said Katherine Jackson, the singer’s mother. “As a family, we are honored to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”

Also recently, Jackson’s life and music was the source of inspiration for another work of art: a Broadway show. The show is titled “MJ” and takes place as Jackson prepares for the infamous 1992 “Dangerous World Tour.”

In regards to news about the Jackson family, Janet Jackson also recently received a film of her own with the Lifetime/A&E documentary Janet. The highly-anticipated first part of the series of the “definitive story on Janet Jackson” debuted on (Jan. 28). It treated fans with never-before-seen footage of Ms. Jackson’s meteoric rise to superstardom.