It’s been just under a year since Tion Wayne delivered his official debut LP Green With Envy, which contained 17 tracks and collaborations alongside ArrDee, Polo G, NSG, D-Block Europe, 6LACK, Potter Payper, Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, and more. The project made a pretty big impact commercially, landing the North Londoner a top five entry on the UK Albums chart.

Back in January, Tion decided to bless the masses with another new single titled “Knock Knock,” a joint effort with M24 that may or may not be signaling a forthcoming follow-up album. Produced by Frank Ampomah and Andy Broski, “Knock Knock” quickly spawned a remix with some additional aid from Jordan, Trillz CB, Turner, MIST, Sneakbo, and HAZEY. This week, he adds to that with “IFTK,” a LiTek and WhYJay-banger that borrows from La Roux’s hit “In For The Kill.” The track sees Tion reflecting on past struggles while reminding his detractors of his position in the streets:

“You better mind out, I will still bless on the 9, no privilege, but I had a option, to never been stuck up on the block then, more money, more problems, we don’t get along like Arsenal, Tottenham, everybody wanna hate now, but fuck them, gyal from North London said I made it, big Russian, must come in function, still lick a rich man, haffa bruck it and aim it, chop it and shave it, haters…”

“IFTK” also sees a matching visual courtesy of Wowa that seems to take inspiration from classic cartel films, beginning with Tion and his love interest in the midst of a deal with a drug lord in Mexico. After tricking their buyer out of money, a chase ensues throughout the short clip, with Tion making an eventual getaway. La Roux’s Elly Jackson also makes a dope appearance in the cinematic piece.

