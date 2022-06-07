By Regina Cho
  /  06.07.2022

This week, NY’s very own Benny The Butcher returns to release “Welcome To The States,” a new politically-charged single and video that aims to raise money for Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The fund is dedicated to helping those affected by the tragic mass shooting that took place at the Tops Supermarket last month in Buffalo which is also Benny The Butcher’s hometown.

On the new “Welcome To The Streets” track, The Butcher speaks about the harsh realities of racial inequalities experienced in the United States, and even mentions Young Thug and Gunna along the way:

Welcome to the states, where we dyin’ of our skin color and race, ideologies formed of hate, now the grocery stores ain’t safe/ They shoot us unarmed but they took and paintin’ it without a scrape, I guess, great/ The life save buttons, never this color face, discriminate me even rich, but can’t get a loan from a bank

This why everythin’ you see here, I own, I spent the cake, the TRS free but Gunna and Thug’s somewhеre behind the gatе/ The chances we take when the penalisin’ niggas for being great, Why they don’t take us serious with supremacists out shootin’ brothers? (What it has to do with color? All y’all do is shoot each other)/ 

Benny The Butcher is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale of a limited edition “Pray For Buffalo” shirt to the aforementioned Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The shirt can be purchased here: https://www.blacksopranofamily.com/.

The Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund was established by the National Compassion Fund in partnership with Top’s Supermarkets. It has raised 2.4 million dollars to date. People can also donate directly to the fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/buffalo-survivors-fund.

Be sure to check out Benny The Butcher’s brand new video for “Welcome To The States” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

P-Lo recruits Larry June for new "Good" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.06.2022

Coi Leray assists B-Lovee with new "Demon" track

By Regina Cho
  /  06.03.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Benny The Butcher
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

P-Lo recruits Larry June for new "Good" single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.06.2022

Coi Leray assists B-Lovee with new "Demon" track

By Regina Cho
  /  06.03.2022
View More

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market

Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Honoring Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, to summit Mount Everest

REVOLT Black News Weekly celebrates Full Circle Everest, the first all-Black mountain climbing team, who summited ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
View More