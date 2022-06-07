This week, NY’s very own Benny The Butcher returns to release “Welcome To The States,” a new politically-charged single and video that aims to raise money for Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The fund is dedicated to helping those affected by the tragic mass shooting that took place at the Tops Supermarket last month in Buffalo which is also Benny The Butcher’s hometown.

On the new “Welcome To The Streets” track, The Butcher speaks about the harsh realities of racial inequalities experienced in the United States, and even mentions Young Thug and Gunna along the way:

Welcome to the states, where we dyin’ of our skin color and race, ideologies formed of hate, now the grocery stores ain’t safe/ They shoot us unarmed but they took and paintin’ it without a scrape, I guess, great/ The life save buttons, never this color face, discriminate me even rich, but can’t get a loan from a bank

This why everythin’ you see here, I own, I spent the cake, the TRS free but Gunna and Thug’s somewhеre behind the gatе/ The chances we take when the penalisin’ niggas for being great, Why they don’t take us serious with supremacists out shootin’ brothers? (What it has to do with color? All y’all do is shoot each other)/

Benny The Butcher is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale of a limited edition “Pray For Buffalo” shirt to the aforementioned Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The shirt can be purchased here: https://www.blacksopranofamily.com/.

The Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund was established by the National Compassion Fund in partnership with Top’s Supermarkets. It has raised 2.4 million dollars to date. People can also donate directly to the fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/buffalo-survivors-fund.

Be sure to check out Benny The Butcher’s brand new video for “Welcome To The States” down below.