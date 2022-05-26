Back in March, Benny The Butcher released the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series, which contained 12 songs and contributions from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Diddy, Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, and Westside Gunn. This week, the Buffalo emcee unveiled a new visual for the standout cut “Super Plug,” an Alchemist-produced offering that’s full of the vivid street tales that he’s well-known for:

“I made it ugly in these streets, they talkin’ cuter on these records, pull his tool out my boot when y’all gon’ shoot towards the exit, when you raw compressin’, you might look at a new car, a watch or a new loft as a few small investments, my team was like a crutch to me, I use y’all for leverage, we used to share clothes, now a suit cost a Lexus, the line hot, they wanna hear the truth on the records, since I blew more, the feds got threw off direction, I’m too smart to catch me in a two-part confession…”

The CMDELUX-directed clip for “Super Plug” shows Benny The Butcher kicking back at his residence, both near his backyard pool and next to an all-white Rolls Royce. He can also be spotted hanging with his crew and performing on stage in front of a packed crowd.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Benny The Butcher took to social media to speak out on the recent tragedy that took place in his hometown, vowing to provide his support:

“We got homeboys who lost their parents, their moms … This ain’t no joke. Y’all talking about what Griselda gon’ do? We gon’ hold it down like our community held us down. … What y’all people got to realize is we live in this community, still in Buffalo. We gon’ always stand behind the community.”

Press play on “Super Plug” below.