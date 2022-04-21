Last month, Benny The Butcher blessed his fans with the fourth installment of his critically acclaimed Tana Talk series, which contained 12 songs and additional features from J. Cole, Stove God Cooks, Boldy James, Diddy, 38 Spesh, and — of course — Griselda cohorts Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn, who provided bars for the standouts “Tyson vs. Ali” and “Guerrero,” respectively.

Yesterday (April 20), Benny dropped off another visual from Tana Talk 4 for “Bust A Brick Nick,” an Alchemist-produced number that sees the Buffalo emcee delivering rhymes about his detractors, being shot, and getting to the money, among other things:

“Niggas say they nice, but don’t shake shit up like the Butch’, I got a movie deal, but chilling, ’cause my real life like a book, blue steel knife for the jugg so don’t be that life that I took, and next time you sneak diss me, just pay me (Just pay me), I’ll write the hook, now look who the bread-earner, the east side Tеd Turner, in this business, it’s best to stay out your feelings to advance further…”

The accompanying clip for “Bust A Brick Nick” comes courtesy of Kat, Tony Deniro, and Blu, and sees Benny The Butcher somewhere in a desert. Throughout, viewers will see shots of a private jet, a beautiful woman bearing a suitcase, Benny taking a ride in his high-end whip, and more.

In addition to its direct predecessors, Tana Talk 4 follows a string of amazing projects from Benny The Butcher, including Burden of Proof, The Plugs I Met 2, and Pyrex Picasso. In a past interview with REVOLT, Benny spoke on how he’s continued to perfect his craft:

“My consistency. I’m more consistent with it. Even though I felt like my talent was up there, when you’re in the streets doing what you’re doing, your focus is not all the way there. Being able to do this for a living, it gets my attention a thousand percent.”

Press play on “Bust A Brick Nick” below.