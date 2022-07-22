Today (July 22), French Montana is officially ready to share his brother Ayoub’s talent with the world. The duo has just unveiled their brand new collaboration titled “Slidin,” a Sahara-produced effort that arrives accompanied by a chilling, cinematic music video. As the viewer is taken along through a night exploring the city, Ayoub sets the tone for his career as he shows off his polished, melodic flow:

I’m slidin’ in a beamer, n***as wanna be us/ I’m just tryna lay low and focus on the details, I been rollin’ round tryna slide by my lonely/ Too much on my mind, too much time for a Rollie/ I never had a savior, never was a stranger, I was runnin round tryna find a different fame, though/

And we still standin’, diamonds ain’t dancin’, you don’t really feel me you dont gotta understand it/ Livin’ in the moment, man, I never really planned it/ Livin’ for the moment, you dont get no second chances/

Last month, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, they have dropped off visuals for cuts like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.”

Montega follows last November’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign. In addition to Montega, French is also said to be working on the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series. Fans have already gotten a preview of what to expect with May’s “Alcatraz” release.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s new music video for “Slidin” featuring Ayoub down below.