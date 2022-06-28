Last week, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Yesterday (June 27), the South Bronx emcee liberated another visual from the project for “Rushmore Pack,” which sees French reflecting on street life, fallen soldiers, and more:

“Lies don’t faze me, only surprised when they keep it real, sixty mil’ strong, that’s time to heal, from thе trap, we went bonkers, talk your shit, wе ain’t the steppers, we the stompers, talk yo’ shit, just rap, I made beats that’s Grammy nominated, they locked up Max and took Chinx, made it complicated…”

Directed by Rook, the accompanying clip takes us to New York City, where French can be spotted in his high-end whip in the middle of Manhattan. In between hanging with fans and passersby, the “Shot Caller” talent delivers his rhymes in other locations around the Big Apple.

Montega follows last November’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign. In addition to Montega, French is also said to be working on the fifth installment of his Mac & Cheese series, with May’s “Alcatraz” serving as a taste of what fans can expect.

In a recent visit to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, French revealed that his single with Swae Lee, 2017’s “Unforgettable,” has since crossed the Diamond mark:

“I’m the first male artist from the mecca of Hip Hop to go diamond … I’m the first male artist from the Mecca, The Bronx, and the first born African artist to ever go diamond.”

Press play on “Rushmore Pack” below. If you missed it, you can stream Montega here.