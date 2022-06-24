By DJ First Class
  /  06.24.2022

For those of you who may not know, French Montana and Harry Fraud have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with when they connect. Since around 2009 or 2010 during the early Mac N Cheese days, French & the wave provider himself have been quite consistent with the heat. One could even argue that the duo somewhat started off the “rapper-producer” thing where artists would release entire projects produced by one producer. Nonetheless, the Coke Boy general has such exquisite taste when it comes to how he wants his LPs to sound. They have had one hell of a journey so far and today (June 24), French Montana & Harry Fraud join forces for their new Montega album.

Through the years, it has been common for people to hop on the “clown French Montana” bandwagon because of social media influence. However, real ones know that the Coke Boy front man has one of the best mixtape catalogs in rap. Filled with infectious flows and slept on bars, French Montana has been providing nothing but waves for as long as he’s been relevant and Harry Fraud compliments him very well.

The duo actually had a recent sit-down with OkayPlayer and discussed the album. Harry Fraud went into detail about some valuable words that French shared with him: “One thing that French told me on our come-up that has stuck with me for the last 10 years is, “time don’t wait for us.” That’s an ideology that I’ve really taken to heart and employed in my entire life. French has always really understood that “Look man, we gotta go now.” We have this lightning in a bottle and we have to capture it and move.”

Pretty sure this won’t be their last collab project but in the meantime, dive into Montega now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
French Montana
Harry Fraud

